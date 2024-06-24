F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Lando Norris' dream of a second career victory in Barcelona came tantalisingly close but ultimately slipped out of reach.

Despite securing a superb second career pole position, the McLaren star couldn't convert it into victory, crossing the finish line in P2 - 2.219 seconds adrift of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

A stunning start from George Russell briefly stole the lead, but the Dutchman was able to overtake the Brit as soon as the DRS became available and eventually took the checkered flag for his third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix win.

Verstappen now has a 69-point lead over Norris, who, despite the disappointment of missing out on the win, finds himself in second place in the drivers' championship for the very first time in his career.

Lewis Hamilton, after a podium drought stretching back to the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, finally found his way back into the top three. This extends his incredible feat - a podium finish in every single season for the past 18 consecutive years.

Just behind Hamilton was his team-mate George Russell who finished a strong fourth, with Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari rounding out the top five.

This result pushes the Monegasque driver down to third in the driver's standings, just two points behind Norris in a very tight battle for second.

2024 Spanish GP - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: 1:28:20.227

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +2.219

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +17.790

4. George Russell [Mercedes]: +22.320

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +22.709

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +31.028

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +33.760

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +59.524

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +62.025

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +71.889

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]*: +79.215

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP

13. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: 1 LAP

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP

15. Daniel Ricciardo [RB]: 1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: 1 LAP

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: 1 LAP

18. Alex Albon [Williams]: 1 LAP

19. Yuki Tsunoda [RB]*: 1 LAP

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: 2 LAPS



Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:19.682sec on lap 51.

Note: Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg both received five-second time penalties for speeding in the pit-lane.

