F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Lando Norris' dream of a second career victory in Barcelona came tantalisingly close but ultimately slipped out of reach.
Despite securing a superb second career pole position, the McLaren star couldn't convert it into victory, crossing the finish line in P2 - 2.219 seconds adrift of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
A stunning start from George Russell briefly stole the lead, but the Dutchman was able to overtake the Brit as soon as the DRS became available and eventually took the checkered flag for his third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix win.
Verstappen now has a 69-point lead over Norris, who, despite the disappointment of missing out on the win, finds himself in second place in the drivers' championship for the very first time in his career.
Lewis Hamilton, after a podium drought stretching back to the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, finally found his way back into the top three. This extends his incredible feat - a podium finish in every single season for the past 18 consecutive years.
Just behind Hamilton was his team-mate George Russell who finished a strong fourth, with Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari rounding out the top five.
This result pushes the Monegasque driver down to third in the driver's standings, just two points behind Norris in a very tight battle for second.
2024 Spanish GP - Final classification
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: 1:28:20.227
2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +2.219
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +17.790
4. George Russell [Mercedes]: +22.320
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +22.709
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +31.028
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +33.760
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +59.524
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +62.025
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +71.889
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]*: +79.215
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP
13. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: 1 LAP
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: 1 LAP
15. Daniel Ricciardo [RB]: 1 LAP
16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: 1 LAP
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: 1 LAP
18. Alex Albon [Williams]: 1 LAP
19. Yuki Tsunoda [RB]*: 1 LAP
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: 2 LAPS
Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:19.682sec on lap 51.
Note: Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg both received five-second time penalties for speeding in the pit-lane.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren boss sends ALERT to Red Bull following frustrating Spanish GP
- 40 minutes ago
F1 pundit WARNS of Hamilton Ferrari struggles
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 weather forecast - storms in Spielberg?
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton shambles and Norris milestone - FIVE things you may have missed at the Spanish GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Today 14:00
NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win
- Today 06:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug