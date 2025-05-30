close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is on the back foot after FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, with McLaren star Lando Norris topping the first of Friday's sessions.

Despite all the talk of McLaren potentially being pegged back due to the wing changes at this weekend's event, Norris dominated at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with his lap time of 1:13.718secs enough to beat the reigning world champion by over three-and-a-half tenths.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has made an excellent start to the weekend on Friday afternoon, putting his Ferrari car third and, crucially, finishing ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc came home just one place behind the Brit in fourth, meanwhile, with drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five, albeit over half a second shy of his team-mate's leading time.

With plenty of rookies having stepped in for the session, you might see some unfamiliar names below. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the full finishing order from FP1!

Spanish Grand Prix 2025: FP1 times

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:13.718
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.367
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.378
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.520
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.576
6Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.621
7Oliver BearmanHaas+0.879
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.887
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.925
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.028
11George RussellMercedes+1.033
12Lance StrollAston Martin+1.068
13Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.080
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.147
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.217
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.437
17Ryo HirakawaHaas+1.580
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.651
19Victor MartinsWilliams+1.804
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.812

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 04:00
Red Bull boss reveals rival teams' poaching attempts
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull boss reveals rival teams' poaching attempts

  • Today 03:00

Latest News

NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 58 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Ross Chastain offers verdict on Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin

  • 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team announce race deal with championship-winning driver

  • Today 14:01
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson apologises to rival as huge Cup Series deal falls through

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x