F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is on the back foot after FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, with McLaren star Lando Norris topping the first of Friday's sessions.
Despite all the talk of McLaren potentially being pegged back due to the wing changes at this weekend's event, Norris dominated at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with his lap time of 1:13.718secs enough to beat the reigning world champion by over three-and-a-half tenths.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has made an excellent start to the weekend on Friday afternoon, putting his Ferrari car third and, crucially, finishing ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Leclerc came home just one place behind the Brit in fourth, meanwhile, with drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five, albeit over half a second shy of his team-mate's leading time.
With plenty of rookies having stepped in for the session, you might see some unfamiliar names below. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the full finishing order from FP1!
Spanish Grand Prix 2025: FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.718
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.367
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.378
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.520
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.576
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.621
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.879
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.887
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.925
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.028
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.033
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.068
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.080
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.147
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.217
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.437
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+1.580
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.651
|19
|Victor Martins
|Williams
|+1.804
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.812
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 58 minutes ago
NASCAR star Ross Chastain offers verdict on Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series team announce race deal with championship-winning driver
- Today 14:01
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson apologises to rival as huge Cup Series deal falls through
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul