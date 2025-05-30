F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen on the back foot in Spain as Lewis Hamilton makes fast start

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is on the back foot after FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, with McLaren star Lando Norris topping the first of Friday's sessions.

Despite all the talk of McLaren potentially being pegged back due to the wing changes at this weekend's event, Norris dominated at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with his lap time of 1:13.718secs enough to beat the reigning world champion by over three-and-a-half tenths.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has made an excellent start to the weekend on Friday afternoon, putting his Ferrari car third and, crucially, finishing ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc came home just one place behind the Brit in fourth, meanwhile, with drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five, albeit over half a second shy of his team-mate's leading time.

With plenty of rookies having stepped in for the session, you might see some unfamiliar names below. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the full finishing order from FP1!

Spanish Grand Prix 2025: FP1 times

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.718 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.367 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.378 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.520 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.576 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.621 7 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.879 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.887 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.925 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.028 11 George Russell Mercedes +1.033 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.068 13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.080 14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.147 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.217 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.437 17 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +1.580 18 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.651 19 Victor Martins Williams +1.804 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.812

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt

Related