Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson reveals unique moment from famous win

IndyCar star Marcus Ericsson has revealed a 'really, really special' moment that came as a result of his Indy 500 win.

The Swedish driver won at the Brickyard in 2022 when driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, and told GPFans about his favorite memories from the celebrations.

Ericsson, who now lives in Indianapolis, is looking to join the select group of two-time winners at the historic race, joining last year's winner Josef Newgarden and fellow ex-Formula 1 driver Takumo Sato.

The Swede will start ninth on Sunday after making it into the top 12 shootout, and will be further boosted by Newgarden and his Team Penske team-mate Will Power bumped to the very back of the starting grid for technical infringements.

READ MORE: Team Penske suffer HUGE demotion as official statement confirms MULTIPLE penalties

Ericsson: Trophy tour was Indy 500 highlight

He revealed: "There's a lot of moments there with the milk and the cooldown lap, the ride around lap after...there's a few of those things, having my family here and celebrating with them. It's very special as well.

"But then for me, getting the chance to bring the Borg-Warner winner trophy to Sweden, to my hometown, was really, really special, and something that really meant a lot to me. That memory of having a week in Sweden with the Borg-Warner Trophy and traveling around there celebrating it was, was really, really cool."

Ericsson admitted that IndyCar in general is more 'in its shell' than F1, but that attention ramps up massively in the month of May, saying: "Everything around the track and around the city, it's very Indy 500 focused, so it's a bit of a challenge. But I've done it a few times now, so I feel like I'm pretty comfortable at making sure where my focus needs to be."

Ericsson and his Andretti Global team have partnered with non-drowsy allergy relief brand Allegra for the most famous race in the sport, turning his pit stops into the Allegra Pit Shop, with QR codes on the backs of his pit crew which fans can scan to win prizes including race tickets – if they're fast enough.

The driver of the #28 car explained: "I think the big one for me with Allegra, which I think fans should keep an eye on, is the pit stops. During the pit stops, we turn into Allegra pit shop so fans can win prices, with a QR code during the pit stop – so they need to have good reaction times. That's going to be a big thing that we're going to run through the race."

READ MORE: Indy 500 Qualifying Results: Rookie star stuns IndyCar rivals to take SHOCK pole

Related