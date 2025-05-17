Lewis Hamilton's father lined up for major FIA role ahead of presidential election

Lewis Hamilton's father could be in line for a major role within the FIA, according to reports.

As per Autosport, Anthony Hamilton is set to be given a role with the FIA as the head of their young driver programme, with the report claiming that Hamilton's dad has been unofficially fulfilling the role over the past year.

During next month's FIA conference, Formula 1's governing body are set to announce the FIA’s young driver development pathway, and the seven-time F1 world champion's father could head the new programme.

It comes as another F1 star's father is poised to launch a challenge to Ben Sulayem's role as president, with Carlos Sainz Sr confirming he is seriously considering candidacy in December's election.

Ben Sulayem has recently proposed changes to the way in which the FIA operates, which will also be discussed at next month's conference, and the changes would strengthen his position and hamper challenges to his leadership.

Anthony Hamilton could front crucial F1 programme

Hamilton and his father share a close bond, and the 65-year-old has regularly been seen during his son's first few races with his new Ferrari team.

Anthony Hamilton attended the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and did his best to console rookie Isack Hadjar, who crashed out of his first F1 race before the race had even got underway.

Hadjar was distraught, visibly upset, and Hamilton Sr was there to give him a hug and offer some kind words, making him the ideal mentor, if indeed he does get appointed as the leader of the FIA’s young driver development pathway.

Anthony Hamilton reportedly gets on well with Ben Sulayem, despite his son - and other drivers - having engaged in a war of words with the FIA president in recent months.

Ben Sulayem recently said that drivers were not 'rappers' when discussing drivers swearing, comments which Hamilton described as having a 'racial element'.

