FIA back down on controversial rule after driver fury

The FIA have announced that they will change punishments handed out to drivers for swearing from now on.

An announcement by president Mohammed ben Sulayem on Wednesday confirmed the changes, after months of rows between drivers from a number of FIA-led series.

Max Verstappen, for example, was given a community service-style penalty for swearing during a press conference back in October and he - and chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) George Russell - have been very vocal about the implementation of the policy.

Before the start of the 2025 season, Ben Sulayem even suggested that team radio might not be able to be broadcast to fans across the world, if drivers couldn't stop swearing.

Now, it appears the FIA have backed down on the matter, announcing a change to Appendix B of the sporting regulations.

The maximum penalty for a breach of the regulations has been halved, from €10,000 to €5000, while exceptions will be made for language used 'on-track' as opposed to in a 'controlled environment' like a press conference.

In an official statement, Ben Sulayem said: "As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition. I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA world championships, FIA member clubs and other motor sports organisations.

"The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute. The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motor sport is accessible for all our sporting family."

FIA back down on swearing

As well as Verstappen, Charles Leclerc also received a fine for swearing in a press conference at the end of the 2024 season.

World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Adrien Fourmaux was also fined €10,000 and hit with a suspended €20,000 fine for using 'inappropriate language' during a TV interview earlier in 2025, prompting a row between WRC drivers and the FIA.

The new changes to Appendix B are to be implemented immediately, with no response as of yet from the GPDA.

Ronan Morgan, president of the drivers’ committee at the FIA, said: "Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport, how they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference.

"Today’s changes further strengthen the FIA’s International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition."

