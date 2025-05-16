F1 suing local business over Las Vegas GP sales

Formula 1 is suing a local Las Vegas business over merchandise sold across the 2023 race weekend that the sporting organization claims to be counterfeit.

The lawsuit against E & B Wholesalers, Inc. was filed on May 13, 2025, and sees Formula One Licensing B.V. and Formula One World Championship Limited claim a trademark infringement in their favor.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

The merchandise wholesaler in question is accused of producing and selling souvenirs that violated F1's trademark leading up to the maiden grand prix in Nevada.

The local business situated on Valley View Boulevard allegedly produced 516 knockoff items in the five months prior to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which featured trademarks held by F1, according to the lawsuit filed.

The alleged counterfeit items included T-shirts and hoodies which were produced by the wholesaler and sold on to four other local businesses.

According to court documents, around $2,660 of the unofficial merchandise was sold by E & B in the run-up to the inaugural race in Vegas with F1 reportedly proposing a ban on the wholesaler from ever producing any F1 branded merchandise again.

F1 are also seeking damages, with the first court hearing for the case scheduled for August 11, 2025, at the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

F1 lawsuit latest in long line of Las Vegas GP controversy

Despite having only had two events on the F1 calendar, the Las Vegas GP has accumulated quite a controversial reputation across its short history.

In 2024, local Italian eatery Ferraro’s Ristorante sued the event, also over a claim that hailed from the 2023 race.

Numerous complaints surfaced after the first race in Vegas but one business owner went as far as to file a suit against the Las Vegas GP for the losses they claimed it caused them in 2023.

The lawsuit claimed that Ferraro’s lost millions of dollars in 2023 as a result of the intense building work in the run-up to the event, claiming the construction to be 'unpredictable and cripplingly disruptive'.

Then, following the 2024 edition of the night race, F1 faced additional backlash as local residents expressed concern over the news that the timing of the next Vegas GP would be pushed back, prompting worry over further disruption and extended road closures.

When contacted for a response over the above claims, F1 sent a statement over the backlash towards the new start time.

"This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US," they responded.

"Details on the event and road closure schedules will be shared in the coming months," they concluded, with further information expected later this year ahead of the race in November 2025.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Emilia Romagna

Related