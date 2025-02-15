F1 face BACKLASH after Las Vegas GP decision

Formula 1 have faced additional backlash from Las Vegas residents after the sport announced that the start time of the 2025 grand prix will be pushed back.

The Las Vegas GP has been pushed back to an 8pm start (local time), compared to a 10pm start last year, with the other days of the race weekend also starting earlier.

However, this change has prompted additional backlash from local residents, who were already unhappy with the disruption the grand prix already brought to local business.

One local restaurant, Ferraro’s, sued F1’s Las Vegas GP and Clark County, alleging that it cost the restaurant millions of dollars in revenue.

The Las Vegas GP returned to F1 in 2023

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth world title in Las Vegas in 2024

Local residents hit out at F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Local businesses are now concerned that the earlier start time will bring earlier road closures, which will make it more difficult to get to work and lead to less revenue.

A spokesperson for local businesses, Lisa Mayo-Deriso, told Eight News Now that the Las Vegas GP will continue to harm businesses, and hit out at the lack of dialogue from F1.

“They didn’t talk to any of our business owners about it, I know that for sure,” she said.

“Jay’s Market I believe lost more because they put up that bridge so now he was blocked on both sides.

“I know Batista’s for the first time in history actually closed their restaurant a couple of nights.

“I just think there should be transparency and openness and dialogue and honesty with this whole entire process, and I don’t believe any of that has existed at all.”

The Las Vegas GP has received additional backlash

When F1 were contacted for a response over these claims, they sent a statement in response to the backlash towards the new start time.

“This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US,” they responded.

“Details on the event and road closure schedules will be shared in the coming months.”

