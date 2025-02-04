F1 governing body announce huge Las Vegas Grand Prix change

Formula 1's governing body — the FIA — has announced a major change ahead of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

2025 will see the third edition of the street race around the streets of the iconic city take place, with the past two editions having provided a decent on-track product.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen won the first edition of the race in 2023 in the season that he was crowned a three-time world champion, and the Dutchman secured his fourth crown in Vegas back in November with a fifth place finish.

The man to take the chequered flag and win the 2024 race was Mercedes star George Russell, who brought home a Silver Arrows one-two with team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing right behind him.

Max Verstappen won the 2024 world championship in Las Vegas

Fifth place was enough for Verstappen to secure the title in the night race

Las Vegas Grand Prix start time changed

Ahead of this year's race, it has now been confirmed that the race will have a different start time after an announcement from the FIA.

In a post that confirmed the start time for all races on the 2025 F1 calendar, it was revealed that the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 8pm local time.

This brings the race back by two hours, with it having been held at 10pm in 2024.

This means that for those on the East Coast, the race will now start at 11pm, as opposed to 1am, which should improve viewing figures.

It's a rough change for those in Europe, however, with the race now set to start at 4am or 5am local time there depending on which part of Western Europe you are in.

The 2025 @f1 start times are out 📆



The 2025 @f1 start times are out 📆#FIA pic.twitter.com/1OmVT8sMHj — FIA (@fia) February 3, 2025

