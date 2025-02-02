Red Bull absence confirmed as Horner delivers 2025 message

Red Bull's absence has been confirmed ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 season, as team principal Christian Horner delivers a statement on their future for 2025.

All 10 teams will release their liveries on February 18, in a live launch in front of F1 fans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport.

The reveal will take place at the O2 arena in London, in a huge event and the first of its kind in F1.

While some teams, such as Ferrari and Williams, will still go ahead with their own separate car launches, others have decided to forgo a traditional unveiling.

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari car will be revealed later this month

Red Bull are set to forgo a traditional car launch

Red Bull skip 2025 F1 car launch

Amongst those teams are both Mercedes and Red Bull, who will skip an official car launch and the latter will debut their 2025 challenger at pre-season testing in Bahrain according to Autosport.

Red Bull have also revealed the date the RB21 will take to the track, with both Max Verstappen and new driver, Liam Lawson, returning to action for a filming day in Bahrain on Tuesday 25 February.

Verstappen could earn a fifth consecutive title in 2025, as Red Bull also look to reclaim the constructors’ championship with their brand new driver lineup.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards last Wednesday, team principal Christian Horner discussed the battle ahead of them in 2025, and stated it would be a tight fight between the top teams.

Christian Horner teases a tight battle in 2025

"I think it's going to be super tight. You're going to have four teams that are going to be very competitive, so take your pick," he said.

"But McLaren are going to be strong. Ferrari are going to be strong. Mercedes are going to have something to prove as well. So, it could be a stellar year."

