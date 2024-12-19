Red Bull CONFIRM Verstappen team-mate after Perez dropped

Red Bull have named the driver who will be in their garage opposite Max Verstappen for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Sergio Perez's exit from the team was confirmed on Wednesday, leaving speculation as to his ultimate replacement in the second Red Bull.

2024 was a real struggle for the 34-year-old, who finished 285 points behind his championship-winning team-mate and contributed greatly to the team's downfall in the constructors' championship.

So much so that despite having signed a contract extension just six months ago, Perez will now take a sabbatical from F1.

Sergio Perez will not drive for Red Bull in 2025

Max Verstappen has a new team-mate for 2025

Who will replace Sergio Perez?

Following the Perez news, the question many have been pondering is who will replace him at Red Bull, with multiple candidates for the vacancy.

Now, Red Bull have put any speculation to bed with an official announcement.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that Liam Lawson will complete the Team's driver line-up for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, moving across from Visa Cash App RB to partner four-time World Champion Max Verstappen," the team statement read.

Speaking as part of the team statement, Lawson confessed it was a dream come true to be named a Red Bull driver.

"To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old," the Kiwi explained.

Liam Lawson will drive for Red Bull in 2025

"It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.

"I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

"I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”

Lawson's move to Red Bull does leave a vacancy remaining at VCARB heading into 2025.

It is yet to be confirmed who will take that seat.

