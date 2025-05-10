NASCAR Cup Series driver releases first children's book
NASCAR Cup Series driver releases first children's book
A NASCAR Cup Series driver who debuted this year has released a children's book aiming to inspire the next generation.
Katherine Legge was airdropped into a Cup Series debut with just two weeks notice at Phoenix, after a long career in sports car and open wheel racing which has seen her race in IndyCar and Champ Car series.
Legge's Cup Series debut ended with a wreck as she was lapped but, after weeks of online criticizm, she was signed up to race multiple further Cup Series and Xfinity Series races later this year.
That willingness to return and prove herself is a hint of the resilience that's seen the 44-year-old carve out a decades-long career in a historically male dominated sport.
Legge's book aiming to inspire youth
Legge's book is called 'Kat’s Magic Helmet', is inspired by her own racing career and was co-authored with Red Racer Books Publisher Andy Amendola and illustrated by Ashleigh Mower.
Speaking ahead of the book's release, Legge said: “I know firsthand how it feels to be an outsider, having often been the only girl competing against boys. This book is for every kid who’s ever felt unsure or left out. I want them to know they’re not alone—and that they absolutely belong.”
Racing trailblazer Lyn St. James added: “Katherine is an incredibly talented race car driver, but more importantly, she shares the magic of desire and self-confidence, so others can believe in their dreams.
“Not everyone wants to be a competitive athlete or race car driver, but young people – especially girls – can be inspired by her story of determination.”
