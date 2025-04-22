Female NASCAR driver Katherine Legge reveals 'death threats' in shocking statement

Female NASCAR driver Katherine Legge has revealed that she has received hate mail, sexual comments, and death threats following a wreck at Rockingham on Saturday.

Legge competed in the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway last weekend after announcing that she would be running in multiple Xfinity and Cup races in the remainder of 2025.

After failing to qualify in the No. 32 for Jordan Anderson Racing, Legge then raced in the No. 36 for Joey Gase Motorsports, leading to some, even in the commentary booth, suggesting that she had somehow 'bought' her way into the race.

The race itself didn't go to plan, either, with Legge caught up in a wreck that also involved Kasey Kahne on his NASCAR return.

It appears that since the incident, Legge has faced huge backlash, the shocking details of which she has now detailed on her podcast.

"First of all, I want to say that being a woman racing in NASCAR, it comes with an incredible sense of pride," Legge explained on Throttle Therapy. "And obviously, it comes with a level of scrutiny and harassment.

"However, I will say the hate mail, the death threats, and the inappropriate sexual comments that I've received aren't just disturbing, they are unacceptable."

Legge: I won't tolerate these threats

Legge continued, defiantly stating that she was in NASCAR to race and that she will not stand for the sort of abuse that she has faced in recent days.

"Let me be very clear," she added. "I'm here to race and I'm here to compete and I won't tolerate any of these threats to my safety or to my dignity, whether that's on track or off of it."

Later in the episode, after explaining that she was always open to criticism and feedback regarding her driving, and that she would always own up to any mistakes that she made on-track, Legge went on to touch on the wider issue that women face in society in spaces that have been traditionally dominated by males.

"The level of hate that myself and my team are experiencing at the moment is part of a broader issue that I believe women specifically face in male-dominated spaces," Legge explained.

"The FIA, the sport's [motorsport's] governing body, has come out with a document about it because its so bad in Europe and around the rest of the world as well, it's not just a USA thing.

"We can't normalize this issue, in my opinion. There's nothing normal about it. It's totally unacceptable.

"I have earned my seat on that race track. I've worked just as hard as any of the other drivers out there, and I've been racing professionally for the last 20 years.

"I'm 100% sure that the OEMs and the teams that employed me, without me bringing any sponsorship money for the majority of that 20 years, did not do so as a DEI hire, or a gimmick, or anything else.

"It's because I can drive a race car."

Katherine Legge NASCAR schedule

Legge is next set to take to a NASCAR track at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and will make further appearances in both Xfinity and Cup races before the season is out.

Below is Legge's confirmed 2025 schedule in full, as of April 22nd.

April 26 - Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series May 3 - Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series May 24 - Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series May 31 - Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series June 15 - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, NASCAR Cup Series June 27 - Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series July 6 - Chicago Street Race, NASCAR Cup Series July 13 - Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series July 26 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series August 10 - Watkins Glen International, NASCAR Cup Series August 17 - Richmond Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series

