close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic NASCAR logo

NASCAR Today: Star hit with huge playoff blow as driver set to miss Richmond race

NASCAR Today: Star hit with huge playoff blow as driver set to miss Richmond race

A generic NASCAR logo

Change your timezone:

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's action at Watkins Glen has been released, with one significant punishment revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR confirms driver will MISS Richmond race

NASCAR has released the entry list for this weekend's racing at Richmond, with one driver set to miss out.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legends clash over major Cup Series issue

NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kyle Petty have clashed over what might be the biggest issue in the sport right now.

➡️ READ MORE

Freak NASCAR injury sparks immediate rule change

That freak injury suffered by Conor Zilisch in Victory Lane on Saturday might have killed NASCAR celebrations for some drivers, forever.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin gushes over 'wildly impressive' NASCAR phenom

Denny Hamlin has seen it all, and just about done it all and he knows a potential NASCAR superstar when he sees one.

.➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Watkins Glen Dale Earnhardt Jr Richmond Kyle Petty Conor Zilisch
NASCAR legend calls for radical road course overhaul
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend calls for radical road course overhaul

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR star hit by huge playoff blow with race suspension
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR star hit by huge playoff blow with race suspension

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Star hit with huge playoff blow as driver set to miss Richmond race

  • 58 minutes ago
Formula 1

Wolff points finger over issue causing Antonelli struggles

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend calls for radical road course overhaul

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR star hit by huge playoff blow with race suspension

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend issues Rick Hendrick warning to Carson Hocevar

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR confirms driver will MISS Richmond race

  • Today 00:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x