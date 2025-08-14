NASCAR Today: Star hit with huge playoff blow as driver set to miss Richmond race

Change your timezone:

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's action at Watkins Glen has been released, with one significant punishment revealed.

NASCAR confirms driver will MISS Richmond race

NASCAR has released the entry list for this weekend's racing at Richmond, with one driver set to miss out.

NASCAR legends clash over major Cup Series issue

NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kyle Petty have clashed over what might be the biggest issue in the sport right now.

Freak NASCAR injury sparks immediate rule change

That freak injury suffered by Conor Zilisch in Victory Lane on Saturday might have killed NASCAR celebrations for some drivers, forever.

Denny Hamlin gushes over 'wildly impressive' NASCAR phenom

Denny Hamlin has seen it all, and just about done it all and he knows a potential NASCAR superstar when he sees one.

