NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing in danger of Cup Series axe as lawsuit takes new twist

Michael Jordan's co-owned team 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports could lose their charters for the 2025 Cup Series season after possibly their worst day yet in their lawsuit against NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR and 23XI Racing lawsuit takes new twist as new suit filed

NASCAR have amended and refiled their countersuit against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports as their legal battle rumbles on.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR 'seriously' considering huge Cup Series rule change

NASCAR are set to hold discussions over a change to the sport's regulations which would be popular with both drivers and fans.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Ross Chastain reveals 'only time' he's peed in his race car

NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain has talked about the one and only time in his racing career he's peed in his car.

➡️ READ MORE

Current NASCAR star named top-10 driver of all time after just one championship

A NASCAR legend has claimed that Kyle Larson is 'certain' to end up as a top-10 driver of all time once his career ends.

➡️ READ MORE

Related