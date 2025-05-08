Huge F1 name backed to take key Cadillac/GM seat

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has backed a huge name in the sport to return to the grid next year.

The General Motors-backed Cadillac team will join F1 as a new 11th team from 2026 onward, but have yet to confirm their driver lineup.

A host of candidates are currently in the running, including Mick Schumacher, and Vettel believes the 26-year-old deserves a second chance to prove he has what it takes to compete at this level after being axed by Haas in 2022.

"I wish him well," the four-time champion told Sport.de. "We're in contact, of course, and I also saw how his time in Formula 1 ended.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed that he gets another chance because I believe he can absolutely keep up with the others.

"Schumacher is now at a completely different stage. He is much more mature, and I think he is doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

"It would be nice if he gets a second chance at Cadillac."

Schumacher targeting F1 return

Schumacher - son of seven-time drivers' champion Michael Schumacher - was tipped for big things after winning the 2020 F2 title, and got his opportunity in the top tier with Haas the following year.

But the German collected just 12 points over two frustrating seasons and was ultimately shown the door.

He then spent two years as Mercedes' backup driver, before announcing his shock decision to step down from that role at the end of 2024 to focus on competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

The 26-year-old - who was in the paddock at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix - has refused to give up on his F1 dream, however, and reportedly impressed Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti during a recent meeting.

Advisor Andretti previously confirmed the team would ideally like to have one American behind the wheel, with IndyCar Colton Herta strongly linked, but is considering Schumacher as well as former Red Bull stars Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo for the other vacant spot.

F1 HEADLINES: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning

Related