Ferrari F1 star OUT at Miami Grand Prix after pre-race crash in wet conditions
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc is out of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race after a crash on his way to the grid.
With sprint race action set to kick off at 12 noon ET, heavy rain began to fall less than an hour before the race, with cars forced to prepare their wet and intermediate tires as a result.
On his way to the grid for pre-race preparations, Leclerc was sent out on the intermediate tire, but aquaplaned straight into the barriers as the heavens opened on his way around the track.
Leclerc will hope his Ferrari mechanics can repair the damage in time for grand prix qualifying later this afternoon.
Ferrari woes continue
This weekend has been highlighted as being crucial for Ferrari, with more points available due to it being a sprint race weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.
The team sit down in fourth in the constructors' championship after a disappointing start to the season, and don't seem to have an answer for McLaren and Mercedes' early season pace.
Leclerc's incident was noted by stewards, due to an 'unsafe' element, as debris seemed to fly up and over the bridge above the circuit during the crash. Whether that 'unsafe' element is against the circuit or against Ferrari is unknown at this moment.
"No, no! Complete aquaplaning - I was not even pushing hard," Leclerc told his team over the radio after the crash.
