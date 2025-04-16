NASCAR champion Joey Logano agrees with Ryan Blaney on Team Penske President Trump visit

NASCAR champion Joey Logano seems to be on the same page with his Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney when it comes to their recent meeting with President Donald Trump.

President Trump honored Team Penske’s founder Roger Penske and some of his drivers with a ceremony last week, where Blaney described it as a ‘cool experience’.

Logano was present alongside his team-mate, with drivers from Team Penske's other racing series also in attendance, such as IndyCar's Josef Newgarden, and WEC's Felipe Nasr.

NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps and NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell were also included in the meeting in the Oval Office, as sports and politics collided in Washington.

Logano and Blaney in Team Penske President Trump meeting

"I would have put it up there. It's like you couldn't turn down the opportunity, right? You get to go to the place and meet the person that's running your country and no matter who's in there, like you're gonna take that opportunity," Blaney told the media ahead of the race at Bristol last weekend.

“So it was a fun day. It was really neat to just walk around and see kind of the ins and outs. To see the Oval Office, I think was one of the neatest things for me. It's like this is the place where no matter who's in there, this is their office, you know? And that was just really cool to see."

Logano had already shared his own thoughts on the meeting in a social media post, but it appears he was in agreement with his team-mate's later verdict.

“Parked my Championship car outside the White House today,” Logano wrote on Instagram.

“It was an honor to see President Trump again and celebrate our multiple Team Penske accomplishments together.”

READ MORE: 323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

READ MORE: Team owner with NASCAR connection pleads guilty in $40 million fraud case

Related