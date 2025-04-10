Donald Trump reveals 'honor' for NASCAR Cup Series champs

United States president Donald Trump has welcomed two NASCAR champions to the White House this week, as he honored 2024's sporting stars.

Trump welcomed the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers this week, minus walk-off hero Freddie Freeman, who is rehabbing an ankle injury.

Trump hosted reigning and now three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano this week, as well as 2023 Cup Series winner Ryan Blaney, along with more motorsport stars.

Josef Newgarden, who won his second Indy 500 last year, also attended the event, as did reigning IMSA champion and former F1 driver Felipe Nasr.

Trump speaks about NASCAR honor

Referencing his visit to the opening point-scoring round of the 2025 Cup Series season, the septuagenarian former reality TV personality said: "We did Daytona. We went around the track in The Beast – what's called The Beast with the thick windows.

"You're not supposed to hear anything but I heard the fans. They were going crazy outside. It was a great honor. So I just wanted to welcome them to the White House. It's a special place - a very special place.

"And we love champions and these are the greatest champions in the world. The greatest champions in racing and it's an honor to have you all. Thank you very much."

He also introduced his visitors to a billionaire with a net worth significantly larger than his own, saying: "This is Charles Schwab. It's not just a company, it's actually an individual. He made $2.5 billion today and he made $900 million."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin suffers Cup Series blow as Wallace slams rival

Related