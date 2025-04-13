Ryan Blaney issues President Trump meeting verdict after Team Penske White House visit

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney has offered his verdict on meeting President Donald Trump after Team Penske paid a visit to the White House.

President Trump honored Team Penske founder Roger Penske and his drivers from a number of different series with a ceremony on Wednesday, which included a meeting in the Oval Office.

Blaney was present, along with his Team Penske NASCAR team-mate Joey Logano, IndyCar's Josef Newgarden, and WEC's Felipe Nasr. NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps and NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell were also present.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Blaney described it as a 'cool experience' and one that he couldn't turn down.

Ryan Blaney on meeting President Trump

"It was a cool experience to be able to celebrate Penske's accomplishments from my championship and Joey's and Joseph's Indy 500s, the sports car guys with the 24 Hours,” Blaney told NBC Sports. “It was nice to get invited and be able to go."

The Team Penske star continued: "I would have put it up there. It's like you couldn't turn down the opportunity, right? You get to go to the place and meet the person that's running your country and no matter who's in there, like you're gonna take that opportunity,"

“So it was a fun day. It was really neat to just walk around and see kind of the ins and outs. To see the Oval Office, I think was one of the neatest things for me. It's like this is the place where no matter who's in there, this is their office, you know? And that was just really cool to see."

"So, that was a fun day and I'm happy that Roger was able to go and celebrate his accomplishments because he's had an amazing last few years and I was really happy that he was able to do that with all his drivers and I was just happy to tag along.”

