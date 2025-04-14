close global

Red Bull in major blow as world champion's horror season continues

Max Verstappen has dropped down the Formula 1 drivers' championship standings this weekend, with a disastrous set of performances at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman came into the race just a single point off championship leader Lando Norris as he looks to match Michael Schumacher's all-time record of five consecutive titles, but now sits down in third behind both McLaren drivers.

A clear gap is developing between the top four and the rest of the pack now, with the gap from fourth to fifth twice as large as the gap from first to fourth.

The constructors' championship has gone the opposite way though, with McLaren already pulling out more than a full race weekend's gap over nearest challengers Mercedes, due in large part to being the only top team with both drivers firing.

Red Bull now have fewer than half as many points as the papaya team, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson contributing just two points between them over the four races.

Aston Martin, in a startlingly sluggish start in their last season before driving Adrian Newey-designed cars, lie down in seventh after a fourth scoreless weekend for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

2025 F1 drivers' championship standings

Rank Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren77
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren74
3Max VerstappenRed Bull69
4George RussellMercedes63
5Charles LeclercFerrari32
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes30
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari25
8Alexander AlbonWilliams18
9Esteban OconHaas14
10Lance StrollAston Martin10
11Pierre GaslyAlpine6
12Nico HulkenbergSauber6
13Oliver BearmanHaas6
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull5
15Isack HadjarRB4
16Carlos Sainz JnrWilliams1
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
18Liam LawsonRB0
19Jack DoohanAlpine0
20Gabriel BortoletoSauber0

2025 F1 constructors' championship standings

Rank Team Points
1McLaren151
2Mercedes93
3Red Bull71
4Ferrari57
5Haas20
6Williams19
7Aston Martin10
8RB7
9Alpine6
10Sauber6

READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle

Max Verstappen McLaren Formula 1 Lando Norris Michael Schumacher Bahrain Grand Prix
