Red Bull in major blow as world champion's horror season continues
Max Verstappen has dropped down the Formula 1 drivers' championship standings this weekend, with a disastrous set of performances at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Dutchman came into the race just a single point off championship leader Lando Norris as he looks to match Michael Schumacher's all-time record of five consecutive titles, but now sits down in third behind both McLaren drivers.
A clear gap is developing between the top four and the rest of the pack now, with the gap from fourth to fifth twice as large as the gap from first to fourth.
The constructors' championship has gone the opposite way though, with McLaren already pulling out more than a full race weekend's gap over nearest challengers Mercedes, due in large part to being the only top team with both drivers firing.
Red Bull now have fewer than half as many points as the papaya team, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson contributing just two points between them over the four races.
Aston Martin, in a startlingly sluggish start in their last season before driving Adrian Newey-designed cars, lie down in seventh after a fourth scoreless weekend for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
2025 F1 drivers' championship standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|77
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|74
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|69
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|63
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|32
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|30
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|25
|8
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|18
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|14
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|10
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|6
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|6
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|6
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|5
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|RB
|4
|16
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Williams
|1
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|18
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
2025 F1 constructors' championship standings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|151
|2
|Mercedes
|93
|3
|Red Bull
|71
|4
|Ferrari
|57
|5
|Haas
|20
|6
|Williams
|19
|7
|Aston Martin
|10
|8
|RB
|7
|9
|Alpine
|6
|10
|Sauber
|6
