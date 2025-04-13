McLaren win thrown into doubt by shock safety car at Bahrain GP
A safety car deployment in the middle laps has thrown the Bahrain Grand Prix into chaos, with what looked like a dominant win now in doubt.
Debris from a collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz had to be cleared off the track, kick-starting a chain reaction of pit stops as teams looked to make their final stop of the race.
As the safety car was deployed race leader Oscar Piastri was nearing the pits in the lead, giving him the perfect opportunity to pit and change his tyres whilst maintaining his lead.
More to follow...
READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle

