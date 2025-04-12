F1 action red-flagged at Bahrain Grand Prix as star in big crash

Qualifying action at the Bahrain Grand Prix was temporarily red-flagged on Saturday as Haas Formula 1 star Esteban Ocon was involved in a huge crash.

The incident occurred in the second qualifying session (Q2) and took place at turn two, with Ocon spinning off the track and his car smashing into the barriers.

Ocon reported that he was okay over team radio but was taken for checks by the medical car.

Haas struggle in Bahrain

Qualifying eventually got back underway, but Haas will have no further involvement, with Ollie Bearman having been eliminated in Q1.

Not only was Bearman eliminated in fact, he set the slowest time of all drivers and will start Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in 20th as a result. Ocon, meanwhile, will start 14th after being promoted from 15th due to Nico Hulkenberg's deleted lap time.

Heading to Bahrain, Haas sit sixth in the constructors' standings with 15 points from the opening three rounds of the season.

The US outfit currently lead Aston Martin, Racing Bulls, Kick Sauber and Alpine, whilst Williams are just four points ahead.

