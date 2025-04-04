Mercedes handed FIA penalty verdict after breaking Japanese Grand Prix curfew

Mercedes Formula 1 team were handed an official ruling at the Japanese Grand Prix, after they were found to have broken curfew at the Suzuka International Circuit.

The slip-up occurred before the start of the weekend, with the team hoping to continue their brilliant start to the season.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have both finished in the points during the Australian and Chinese grands prix so far, with the team sat up in second in the constructors' championship, behind the dominant McLaren team.

Russell himself is third in the drivers' championship following back-to-back podiums, nine points behind early leader Lando Norris.

However, Mercedes have now been hit with an official FIA verdict, after team members were found to have broken a Japanese GP rule.

Mercedes rule break FIA ruling in full

Team members were present at the track after curfew on Thursday evening, resulting in the FIA taking action via an official statement.

The technical report from the sport's governing body stated that team personnel who were associated with operating the car were within the confines of the circuit in Suzuka during the 14-hour period which commenced at 17:30 local time on April 3, 18 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1.

Despite the team members breaking the curfew, no penalty will be handed out. The report stated: "This was the first of three individual exceptions permitted for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team during the 2025 Formula 1 championship season and therefore no action should be taken."

