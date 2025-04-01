Haas F1 team announce bold change ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Haas F1 team have announced a striking change ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

With a number of teams teasing one-off paint schemes ahead of this weekend's action, Haas are the first to break cover and actually reveal their special colors.

Esteban Ocon and team-mate Ollie Bearman will race with special cherry blossom patterns on the side of their cars and their front wings, creating a striking look that fans are sure to love.

In a statement, the team said: "To celebrate the official launch of cherry blossom season in Japan, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is paying homage to the “sakura” with a bespoke livery for the Japanese Grand Prix."

'Sakura' is a Japanese name for the cherry blossoms, although it's also a name for raw horse meat used in sushi, often as sashimi (in this case called basashi), and is so named for its pinkish color. A 14-point outing in Shanghai last week means that the team is probably referring to the cherry blossoms, having laid off their 2024 habit of flogging a dead horse.

Speaking ahead of the race weekend, Ocon has said: “Personally, I’m so happy to be back and race in Japan again this weekend. The fans here are incredible, always so passionate and knowledgeable about our sport. I’ve seen some very creative outfits over the years, and the people are always so kind with gifts and their support in general.

"In terms of the track itself, and I say this often, Suzuka is for me the best circuit on the calendar. There's so much to like about this circuit, particularly the first sector, which is incredibly fast and flowing. You have to be really committed and precise in your driving, in qualifying especially, and that’s what makes it extra special and rewarding when you put in a good lap."

