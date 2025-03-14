F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton makes BIZARRE appearance in iconic American movie

Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton has made a bizarre 'appearance' in an iconic American movie.

The seven-time world champion recently joined Ferrari and is set to embark on his quest for a record-breaking eighth title at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

READ MORE: Fans call for Sky Sports F1 presenter to lose TV job

Away from the track, Hamilton is also involved in several other projects, including a producer role in the new F1 movie featuring Brad Pitt.

However, Hamilton's focus was very much on another film in a recent post on his Instagram page.

Lewis Hamilton has moved to Ferrari for 2025

Lewis Hamilton has been driving a different Ferrari off-track

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo makes HUGE Melbourne announcement ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton stars in Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Although he is helping produce on the F1 movie, Hamilton's acting skills have been put to the test in a project involving Paramount Pictures and legendary actor and director Edward Norton.

Hamilton has been edited into the hit film Ferris Bueller's Day Off starring Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck, a move that the Ferrari star has described as 'fulfilling another dream. '

The 40-year-old can be seen in the scene in which Ferris Bueller persuades his friend Cameron Frye to let a man look after his father's prized Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder for five dollars, something Frye is reluctant to do but eventually agrees.

Hamilton has been superimposed onto the character who then takes the stunning Ferrari car away and gives it a spin alongside Norton.

Hamilton took to Instagram to post the video with the caption: "No better way to start the season than by fulfilling another dream,"

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari.

"It definitely took a lot of cutting edge tech, production and planning to get right. Had to get the exact car too… it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie. Shout out to the legendary Edward Norton for coming along for the ride. This is the energy and excitement I’m bringing to the track this year. ANDIAMO!!"

The post comes after Hamilton recently revealed that the car at the heart of the scene is his favorite Ferrari and one he hopes to own when he retires.

Speaking to Time Magazine about his first Ferrari memories, Hamilton recalled watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, namedropping the iconic 1961 250 GT California Spyder.

"That’s the ultimate retirement car," Hamitlton told TIME.

"I can just see myself with Roscoe, him with a scarf and goggles in the seat next to me, driving down the PCH (Pacific Coast Highway)."

READ MORE: F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy

Related