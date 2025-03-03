Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari RETIREMENT plans

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his plans for retirement just weeks after joining Ferrari.

Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with the iconic Italian team and will be hoping to achieve a record-breaking eighth world championship whilst driving the famous red car.

However, at 40 years old, Hamilton is certainly in the latter stages of his career, and away from the track, the British driver has plenty of interests to keep him occupied when he decided to call it a day, whether it be fashion, music or producing movies.

Now, Hamilton has touched upon one thing he wants to do when he retires, and it technically involves his new team.

Lewis Hamilton will hope to revive his career at Ferrari

When will Lewis Hamilton retire?

Hamilton has not yet disclosed exactly when he plans to retire from the sport. However, in a recent interview with Time, he did reveal one thing he has his eyes firmly set on.

Speaking to Time Magazine about his first Ferrari memories, Hamilton recalled watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which featured the iconic 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

Hamilton revealed to this day it was still his favourite Ferrari car, and even discussed his dream of driving the car during his retirement, alongside his beloved dog Roscoe, of course.

Roscoe Hamilton has been alongside the champion since 2013

“That’s the ultimate retirement car,” Hamilton explained.

“I can just see myself with Roscoe, him with a scarf and goggles in the seat next to me, driving down the PCH.”

