F1 champion Max Verstappen criticizes 'SILLY' FIA rule ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has criticized a 'silly' rule implemented by the FIA.

The Red Bull star was speaking ahead of the first race weekend of the F1 2025 season, with the Dutchman looking to get his title defense underway in strong fashion at the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen will hope to enjoy a smoother season than the one he endured last time around, with a loss of performance on the track threatening to derail his championship bid and questions over his long-term future at Red Bull refusing to go away.

The 28-year-old also fell foul to the FIA was a vocal critic of the sport's governing body's clampdown on drivers using bad language, at one stage threatening to quit F1 for good over the issue after being punished for his choice of words in a press conference.

Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in 2024

Max Verstappen swearing debate rages on

Verstappen has built up something of a reputation for X-rated rants over team radio - catching the attention of FIA boss Mohamed Ben Sulayem - but he has always insisted it's simply part and parcel of racing at the top level.

And following the recent news that the organisation is could enforce heavy fines and championship point deductions should drivers continue to break the rules, the Red Bull star has slammed the stance.

In an interview with The Project, the 65-time race winner said: "It's a bit silly that we need to deal with these kinds of things.

"Sometimes when you have a lot of adrenaline, things happen. But that it's actually in the rulebook is a bit too much."

