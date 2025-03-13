Christian Horner issues official statement as Red Bull complete NEW signing

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his excitement after the team secured a new sponsor ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The new campaign kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, and it looks set to be a fascinating year for Red Bull, with the team's form having tailed off throughout 2024.

Furthermore, key team members who were instrumental to Red Bull’s championship success have moved to rival teams for 2025, with Adrian Newey now Aston Martin’s managing technical partner and Jonathan Wheatley set to become Sauber team principal ahead of their transition to Audi.

The 2025 season also marks Red Bull’s final year with power unit supplier Honda before the Milton-Keynes squad build their own engines in partnership with Ford from 2026.

Christian Horner has lost several team members

Christian Horner had a rocky start to 2025 at the F175 live event

Red Bull announce Mophie sponsorship

Ahead of Red Bull’s first race of the 2025 season at the Australian Grand Prix, Horner has announced a new partnership in an official team statement.

Portable power brand Mophie have joined Red Bull as an official team supplier, where the pair will collaborate on a range of products available to fans of the team.

Alongside the announcement, Horner also released a statement on the new partnership as Red Bull’s team principal and CEO.

"The Formula One season is an intense journey across the globe, and having the right equipment makes a big difference,” Horner said.

“We're excited to have Mophie on board, providing our team with portable power solutions that help us stay connected and prepared, whether we’re at the track or traveling between races. This collaboration is more than just products—it’s about keeping us charged up for victory."

