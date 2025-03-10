Indy 500 winner trapped in TOILET in hilarious story
A one-time Indy 500 winner and F1 champion has admitted to a humiliating situation he found himself in before the first race of this season.
The 2025 F1 season is just days away, with the first race of the season in Melbourne, Australia kicking off with practice on Friday morning, while the IndyCar season kicked off in St Pete just over a week ago.
McLaren's two young drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are arguably the favourites given McLaren's momentum from the 2024 season, where they secured the constructors' championship title, but four-time champion Max Verstappen will not surrender his crown easily.
On top of this, Ferrari have added seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks, and both he and team-mate Charles Leclerc will harbour ambitions of claiming the 2025 championship.
Villeneuve suffers travel problems
Hamilton will make his grand prix debut with Ferrari at the Australian GP, and one former F1 champion has suffered a bizarre moment on his way to the country, documented via his Instagram account.
1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve revealed to his followers that he had become stuck in the toilet at the Aeroporto di Milano Malpensa, on his way to Australia.
Villeneuve revealed that he had been stuck in the toilet for 30 minutes, and was not able to get out, even calling on security to try and help him out of the stuck cubicle.
The Canadian then posted another picture around half an hour later, showing a broken door, complete with a caption summing up his traumatic afternoon: "Managed to get out after 30 minutes. Had to kick the door down, and a block from the ceiling fell on my head. Ready to get down under."
