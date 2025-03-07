Netflix drop HUGE Drive to Survive clues ahead of season 7 launch

Netflix has offered major clues as to what could feature in each episode of season 7 of the hit Formula 1 series Drive to Survive.

The reveal came just hours ahead of season 7's release, with F1 fans soon to have 10 new episodes to get stuck in to ahead of the season opener in Australia next weekend.

With so much happening during 2024, fans have been eagerly awaiting what they might see when the new season drops, with it surely impossible to cover all of the drama from the season.

It all kicked off with Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move before the season had even started, with several high-profile moves and exits taking place throughout the year.

The biggest driver move of 2024 will feature heavily in the new Netflix series

Daniel Ricciardo's exit from F1 will be covered in an episode of season 7 of Drive to Survive

F1 fans teased with team switch drama

Now, with just hours to go until F1 fans will have access to all 10 episodes of the new season, Netflix have released the official titles to each episode, accompanying the announcement with a driver profile attached to each episode, teasing fans over the drama to come.

Some episodes offer a clear indication as to what they are set to cover, such as 'Carlos Signs', 'Le Curse of Leclerc', and 'Elbows out'.

Other episode names, however, give far less away, such as 'Wheels of Fortune' and 'Business As Usual'

The full list of episode names is as follows:

EP1 - Business As Usual EP 2 - Frenemies EP 3 - Looking Out for Number 1 EP 4 - Carlos Signs EP 5 - Le Curse of Leclerc EP 6 - Wheels of Fortune EP 7- In The Heat of The Night EP 8 - Elbows Out EP 9 - Under New Management EP 10 - End Game

