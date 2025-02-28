F1 Today: Hamilton COURT DATE set as teams hit by shock issue in pre-season
A court date has reportedly been set that could potentially see Lewis Hamilton stripped of one of his world championships.
Several F1 teams struck by SHOCK issue in Bahrain testing
Several Formula 1 teams were left looking slightly daft in pre-season testing this week.
F1 star reveals reason for FAILED driving test
Ollie Bearman might have earned himself a promotion to Formula 1 ahead of the 2025 season, but the new Haas F1 star once failed his regular driving test.
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has issued a defiant statement over President Donald Trump and the controversy surrounding some of his policies.
F1 team reveal driver EXIT ahead of 2025 season
Ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, a team has confirmed the exit of one of its drivers.
