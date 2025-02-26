Lewis Hamilton F1 case set to be heard in court as 'date set'

A court date has reportedly been set that could potentially see Lewis Hamilton stripped of one of his world championships.

Hamilton won his first F1 title in 2008. However, his rival from that season Felipe Massa is challenging that and has brought about legal proceedings after comments made by former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone said in 2023 that he and then-FIA president Max Mosley knew about the 'crashgate' scandal at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix before Nelson Piquet Jr confessed to what his Renault team had asked him to do.

The 'Crashgate' saga is one of the most controversial in F1 history

Felipe Massa is seeking compensation from the FIA

What is F1's 'crashgate' scandal?

When sacked from the team in 2009, Piquet revealed that his team had asked him to purposely crash into the wall at the 2008 Singapore GP in order to help team-mate Fernando Alonso win the race.

Consequently, Hamilton finished third in that race, while Massa suffered a problem with his pitstop when pitting under the resulting safety car from Piquet's crash, and finished down in 13th. Although this wasn't the season finale, technically this was enough to lose Massa the title.

While Renault were hit with huge fines and bans in 2009 following Piquet's comments, the race result was not null and void, as too much time had passed since the event.

Massa missed out on the title by just one point in 2008. Massa started legal proceedings following Ecclestone's comments in 2023 alleging that he knew about the incident but covered it up to avoid a scandal in the sport. Massa alleges that if it was investigated at the time Ecclestone had found out, the race result would have been null and void, and the Brazilian would have won the championship.

Hamilton wasn't in any way involved in the 'crashgate' saga, and Massa revealed last year that he holds no grudges with the Brit, but has accused the FIA and FOM of stopping him from winning a championship.

Massa reportedly is seeking compensation of at least £64 million, alleging that the sport's governing bodies allegedly manipulated the result of an F1 grand prix in Singapore.

Now, O Globo are reporting that a date has been set for the court case, with the High Court of Justice in London set to hear the case.

The above publication reports that the case will take place between October 28 and October 31, 2025.

