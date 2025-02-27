Several F1 teams struck by SHOCK issue in Bahrain testing

Several Formula 1 teams were left looking slightly daft in pre-season testing today.

With three days of preparation taking place ahead of the 2025 season in Bahrain this week, drivers and their teams have been putting their new machines through their paces around Bahrain International Circuit.

With running time over the three days limited, you can expect cars to be constantly touring the track during the pre-season as they pound in the laps to learn the most about their cars.

However, early on day two, there was a significant delay to the schedule.

While Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Ferrari early on with what was the quickest time of testing so far, he was soon back in the garage along with all the other drivers after rain hit the track in Bahrain.

The seven time champion reported back to his new team: "It's wet, it's raining a lot quite a bit out here."

Meanwhile, the likes of Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri and George Russell all had minor offs as they were caught out by the slippery conditions.

George Russell had to take corrective action after a minor off

Liam Lawson was on track on day two in the morning for Red Bull

F1 testing delayed by rain in Bahrain

With rain falling at the track, it proved a complete disaster for eight of the teams, who did not select any wet-weather tires as part of their allocation for the three-day test.

Only Aston Martin and Haas brought some form of wet tyre to the test, but for nearly an hour, the track was too dry for intermediate tyres, yet too wet for any useful slick running, meaning there was a lengthy period of no running whatsoever.

Eventually, Haas stuck on a set of inters for Esteban Ocon to continue their testing, but after a few slow laps, even the Frenchman was soon back in the garage.

To further add frustration to the teams, Pirelli usually supplies a "free" set when Bahrain is the first race as they can be carried over if unused, but as Australia will host the first race this year, they had to pre-emptively select them.

