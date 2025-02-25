American F1 star 'RETIRES' as shock official statement emerges

Former Formula 1 star and American driver Logan Sargeant has seemingly retired from motorsport, according to an official statement released by a team.

Sargeant drove for Williams during the 2023 and 2024 F1 seasons before the team opted to replace him halfway through last year's campaign after a string of poor performances.

In his place, Vowles opted to bring in the team's junior driver Franco Colapinto, with the Argentine driver going on to easily outperform him.

Logan Sargeant was dropped from Williams F1 team after a major crash at the 2024 Dutch GP

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon complete Williams' 2025 driver lineup

Is Logan Sargeant retired?

Although Sargeant has not confirmed that he is retired, news released would strongly hint at this being the case.

The former Williams driver had agreed a deal to represent IDEC Sport Racing in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, alongside his new team-mates of Williams ambassador Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert.

Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days. We wish Logan all the best in his future projects. pic.twitter.com/r6XaCKePfa — IDEC SPORT Racing (@IDECSportRacing) February 18, 2025

However, ahead of his debut with the team, IDEC Sport Racing announced a major contract change via social media platform 'X', which suggested that Sargeant could now be stepping away from motorsport altogether.

The statement read: "Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days. We wish Logan all the best in his future projects."

