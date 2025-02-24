Sebastian Vettel F1 REPLACEMENT revealed ahead of pre-season testing

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has been replaced just days ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

During his illustrious career, Vettel drove for Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin, racking up four world drivers' championships, with an impressive 53 grands prix wins, 122 podiums and 57 pole positions also under his belt.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen plans revealed as Aston Martin make STUNNING announcement

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari 'MAGIC' ahead of F1 testing

Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 campaign, but has remained closely involved with politics within the paddock as the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

Now, however, another driver is set to take his place, with an announcement emerging in an official GPDA statement in recent days.

READ MORE: Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022 after two seasons with Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel during his Ferrari days

Carlos Sainz replaces Sebastian Vettel

The driver to take Vettel's place is Spaniard Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard now set to direct the F1 driver body that was formed in the 1960s.

Initially, the purpose of the group was to allow drivers to advocate for safety measures. Over the past year however, the group has found themselves using the body to intervene with decisions made by the FIA and its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Most recently, the GPDA shared concerns over the FIA's approach to swearing and driver misconduct, penning an open letter to Ben Sulayem over his proposed changes to driver penalties and fines for using X-rated language.

Even during the F1 winter break, the debate has escalated, with Sainz himself speaking out against a recent incident in the WRC series, which saw the FIA issue a €10,000 fine and a suspended €20,000 fine to driver Adrien Fourmaux for using 'inappropriate language' during a TV interview.

Carlos Sainz is now a GPDA director

Having made his view on the issue clear, Sainz has now been announced as Vettel's replacement in the role of GPDA director, with the Williams star joining fellow driver George Russell, who has also been a director since 2021.

Following the announcement of Sainz's appointment, former F1 star Alex Wurz said: "We are delighted to welcome Carlos as a GPDA director. He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role."

In a post via the GPDA's official Instagram account, Sainz added: "I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects.

"So I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the directors' role in the GPDA."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times, schedule and TV channels

Related