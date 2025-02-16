Vettel takes up NEW role as F1 comeback verdict given

A potential Formula 1 comeback for four-time champion Sebastian Vettel has been given a brutal verdict, as the German legend takes up a new challenge.

Vettel retired from F1 in 2022, having suffered two seasons of lower midfield running at Aston Martin after being replaced at Ferrari in 2020.

As his dreams of a fifth world championship title began to fade, Vettel used his last few years in the sport for good, regularly highlighting social and environmental issues around the world.

Since retirement, Vettel has implemented some of his environmental strategies to the racetrack, including a bee sanctuary at Suzuka, the home of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel has an incredible F1 legacy

Sebastian Vettel introduced his 'bee hotel' in 2023

Will Vettel make an F1 return?

Vettel’s exit from F1 felt rather premature at 35 years of age, whilst his former rivals, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, have continued to race well into their 40s.

Following Audi’s takeover of Sauber and their entry into F1 for 2026, there was speculation Vettel could join the German manufacturer.

However, Vettel is preoccupied with another endeavour instead of making a comeback to the sport, with the champion studying in Switzerland for his agricultural degree.

In spring 2025, Vettel will have to take two more exams before he can officially call himself a farmer, but has revealed the impetus for starting the project and its links to his climate activism.

"I am fascinated by the potential in agriculture, also for the climate, for the changes and challenges that we all face," Vettel said on his new project.

David Coulthard urges Sebastian Vettel not to make a F1 comeback

Whether Vettel stages a comeback following the conclusion of his degree is another matter, but former Red Bull driver David Coulthard delivered a brutal verdict on whether the champion should return to F1.

"He should give it up and stop dreaming that he will be faster after taking a few years off," Coulthard said in a YouTube video with Lucas Stewart.

