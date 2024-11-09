Top F1 stars challenge FIA in HUGE collective statement

Formula 1 drivers have banded together to speak out in a statement against a policy being enforced by their governing body.

A statement from the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) took Mohammed Ben Sulayem to task over what they feel have been overzealous enforcements of rules designed to control their behaviour off the track.

The issue of drivers using foul language came under the microscope in September of this season, when Ben Sulayem stated that he wanted to see the drivers use fewer profanities.

While any inappropriate words are bleeped out for TV audiences, the 62-year-old argued that everyone involved in the sport should take more responsibility for their language.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hit out at the FIA chief in the wake of his comments, before 2024 championship leader Max Verstappen was handed F1's equivalent of community swearing for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

That punishment resulted in the Dutchman refusing to answer questions from the media at subsequent press appearances over the weekend.

All 20 F1 drivers have shown solidarity in criticising the FIA

Max Verstappen refused to answer media questions after being hit with a punishment

'We urge the president to consider his own tone'

Now, the GPDA - which is effectively the F1 drivers' union - has delivered a damning statement criticising the sport's bosses, questioning the decision-making process regarding a wide range of issues.

The statement which was shared on the organisation's Instagram page read: "As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee's decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not.

"This is how sport works. The drivers (our members) are no different and fully understand that.

Lewis Hamilton has openly voiced his concerns regarding the FIA this season

"Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

"With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or driving situation.

"We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

"Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media about matters as trivial as wearing of jewellery and underpants.

"The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has come under fire for recent comments

"For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA's financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

"We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport. We once again request that the FIA President provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.

"All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our sport.

"The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part."

