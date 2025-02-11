close global

CONFIRMED: F1 legend set to feature in Brad Pitt movie

A legendary figure from within the world of Formula 1 is set to appear in the forthcoming 'F1' movie starring Brad Pitt.

A fresh trailer for the film dropped recently ahead of the film's release later this year and involved a familiar face, or should we say, voice, all but confirming their involvement.

F1 fans have so much to look forward to, with that set to drop in the summer, and an exciting new season on the horizon.

It's anyone's guess who will be champion in 2025, with Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, and more all set to do battle for the championship.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris have been filming scenes at race weekends
Lewis Hamilton is an executive producer on the movie

David 'Crofty' Croft in F1 movie

In the upcoming film, Pitt will star as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who decides to make a Fernando Alonso-style return to the sport with a new team, APX GP, where Idris will be his rookie team-mate, Joshua Pearce.

The new trailer shows Hayes' on-track race craft, with the fictional racer providing a real challenge to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while also showcasing the depth that the film will explore into Hayes' off-track personal life.

While the new trailer has built excitement among F1 fans on social media about its impending release, the appearance of an F1 broadcasting legend's voice has also turned heads.

Sky Sports F1's David Croft can be heard shouting: "Hayes attacks round the outside," suggesting the British commentator will be the voice of the blockbuster film, rather than F1TV commentators.

Croft has worked for Sky Sports since the broadcaster claimed the rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and before that worked for BBC Radio 5 Live.

