McLaren F1 team SACK shock driver for 2025

McLaren have dropped one of their drivers ahead of the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 season.

After securing the constructors' championship in 2024, McLaren will be eager to fight for the drivers' trophy this season with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch

Whilst it was Norris who launched a title bid against Max Verstappen in 2024, Piastri also proved to be a challenge to his team-mate and acquired two race wins in a strong year for the Australian driver.

Despite Norris’ championship experience, McLaren are resolute that they will not introduce team orders in 2025, as they are expected to not only go up against Red Bull, but also Ferrari.

Can McLaren fight for the drivers' title in 2025?

The top four teams are expected to be in the 2025 title fight

Bustamante leaves McLaren for 2025

Aside from their F1 lineup, McLaren also have a strong reserve and development programme, including IndyCar star Pato O’Ward and rising stars such as Ugo Ugochukwu, Alex Dunne and Ella Lloyd.

Lloyd will compete in the 2025 F1 Academy season with McLaren following the exit of their former driver, Bianca Bustamante.

The 20-year-old has competed in the past two seasons of the all-female racing series, but will move on to race in GB3 this year with Elite Motorsport, alongside 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling.

However, it has also been reported by Feeder Series that Bustamante is no longer part of McLaren’s development programme.

READ MORE: Perez enters F1 return talks as Cadillac decision made

Bianca Bustamante will leave McLaren in 2025

Furthermore, on McLaren’s official website Bustamante does not feature on their drivers' page, which also suggests she has parted ways with the team.

Bustamante finished last year’s F1 Academy season in seventh, where she only claimed one podium over the course of the season.

READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

Related