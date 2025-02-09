McLaren issue official statement regarding 2025 F1 car

McLaren's Formula 1 team have issued an official statement regarding their 2025 challenger.

The 2024 season was a hugely exciting one for the papaya outfit, winning their first constructors' championship since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo tipped for grid RETURN as shock Hamilton BAN revealed

READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch

Led by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team beat the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull to claim the crown, with Norris even putting up a slight challenge in the drivers' championship.

The Brit ultimately came up well short, with Max Verstappen becoming a four-time champion instead, but there is no doubt the team will be eyeing challenging on both fronts this upcoming season.

McLaren recently celebrated a first constructors' title victory since 1998

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are targeting more success in 2025

READ MORE: Patrick achieves PERFECTION in stunning new venture

McLaren 'fire up' for title defense

Winning both championships, or even one, is not going to be easy, however, with Liam Lawson having taken over from Sergio Perez at Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton now racing alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

The team will be in attendance at the upcoming F1 75 event on February 18, where they — and every other team on the grid — will unveil their new vehicle for the season ahead.

But before then, fans have been given a taste of what to expect after the team released audio of the car 'firing up' for the first time.

"The first fire up is a crucial milestone in the lead up to a new season, confirming that car build is on track following months of collaboration between all departments," read a statement on the team's website.

"It marks the first time that the power unit (PU) is switched on while fitted to the chassis, with checks then performed to ensure everything is working as expected and that there are no faults or leaks."

The clip also appeared on McLaren's social media pages, with an attached caption which read: "The sound of 2025."

The sound of 2025 🔊🔥 pic.twitter.com/p7BM568gMR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 5, 2025

READ MORE: Ricciardo backed for exciting F1 comeback with NEW team

Related