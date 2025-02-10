F1 champion Verstappen in STUNNING American test drive

Footage has emerged from Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen's stunning IMSA test in Las Vegas last year.

Prior to last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix — where the Dutchman wrapped up a fourth consecutive drivers' title — Verstappen took part in a Red Bull and Honda test, driving the ARX-06 LMDh at a secret location.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton EXIT sparks major change as F1 team FIRE driver

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Also present at the test were Visa Cash App RB's Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, although Lawson has since earned himself a promotion to the main Red Bull team.

However, Verstappen is very much the focus of a new video of the test released on the Honda Racing US YouTube channel.

Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion

READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen Las Vegas test

Verstappen has competed in several sim racing IMSA events, including the recent virtual Rolex 24 at Daytona, and is a keen follower of the sportscar championship.

The champion previously teased that he would like to compete in the real-life championship in the coming years, and confirmed this once again in the behind-the-scenes video from the test.

“I watch you guys already,” he said at the beginning of the video.

“I just need to practice you know for the future.”

Honda's video followed Verstappen as he got used to the new machinery, and depicted stunning footage as he completed several laps with nothing but the engine noise accompanying him, in a stripped-down video.

The footage is stunning, too, as well as the noise, with several camera angles capturing the action.

Speaking after finishing the drive, Verstappen said: "It drives really nice,"

"For me, first time in a closed cockpit, in the beginning getting used to the view I was like [gestures with his hands and head] looking around a bit more."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Related