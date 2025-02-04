F1 star turns to acting in NEW Netflix movie role

close global

A Formula 1 star has switched the grid for the silver screen after landing a shock role in a Netflix movie.

The above news has emerged just weeks ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain, set to take place between February 26-28.

One driver who will be in a new team come Bahrain is Esteban Ocon, who left Alpine at the end of 2024 and has joined Haas ahead of the new season.

However, it appears Ocon's venture to the American team is not the only new move that the Frenchman has made of late.

Excitement is building ahead of Lewis Hamilton's first race outing with Ferrari
Esteban Ocon will also be in new surroundings this season after making the move to Haas

Esteban Ocon set for Netflix role

Indeed, it seems the Frenchman's talents extend far beyond the confines of F1 after he was spotted featuring a trailer for upcoming Netflix comedy Lune de miel avec ma mere (Honeymoon With My Mother).

The film will be released on the platform — which also streams Drive to Survive — later this month, with the 28-year-old playing the role of the villain.

The short clip shows Ocon smiling and hugging a runaway bride before driving away in a red sports car.

"I've seen enough, give Ocon an Oscar," the person who shared the clip wrote, perhaps mocking the Frenchman's acting skills that were on display.

Of course, F1 itself is also set to be featured in a movie this year, with Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie set to be released in the United States on June 27.

The movie stars Pitt as the protagonist Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport in a fictional 11th team — APX GP.

Mercedes Formula 1 Hamilton Esteban Ocon Bahrain Netflix
F1 Standings

