Hamilton sends fans WILD with official Ferrari statement

Lewis Hamilton has issued an official Ferrari race statement with fans of the seven-time champion going wild as a result.

Hamilton recently joined the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 season which kicks off with pre-season testing in Bahrain later this month.

Hamilton's first drive for the team came recently at their Fiorano test facility in the 2023 SF-23 car with drivers currently unable to test 2024 or indeed 2025 machinery.

That test went smoothly enough, with a number of adoring fans turning out for a first glimpse of the British star in his red race suit, but this week's test in Barcelona was a little more trying.

Lewis Hamilton waving to the Ferrari crowd in Italy last month

Charles Leclerc will be Lewis Hamilton's team-mate in 2025

Fans excited by Lewis Hamilton debut

This week's test in Barcelona was behind closed doors, meaning that footage of Hamilton's time on track hasn't been released. That means that nobody knows exactly how he crashed the Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only that he did.

While Hamilton himself wasn't harmed by the accident, the car needed retrieving by the team and taking back to the garage for repairs.

It's not the first time Hamilton's pranged a new team's car in the pre-season though, with Sky Sports' Craig Slater noting: “He did have a similar type of crash on his very first outing pre-season with Mercedes when he joined them and that association didn’t work out too badly.”

It appears the incident has not dampened Hamilton's spirits, however, with the seven-time champion taking to Instagram to express his excitement ahead of his first race with the team.

Lewis Hamilton driving the 2023 Ferrari SF-23

Taking to Instagram after the week's testing concluded, he posted a picture of himself staring out from the pit wall in Ferrari gear with a simple caption: "First race can’t come soon enough."

Fans on Instagram reacted excitedly in their numbers. One user, for example, said: "Icon being iconic. Goat being goated. Lewis Hamilton."

Meanwhile, another Instagram user said: "oh he’s READY."

"Excitement doesn’t describe the feelings..." was the sentiment shared by another user.

Elsewhere, another Instagram profile commented: "Excited to see you win king."

On top of this, there were hundreds more comments, all expressing their excitement for Hamilton's race debut in red.

