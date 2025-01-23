Hamilton F1 debut affected by SURPRISE weather problem
Lewis Hamilton's debut drive for Ferrari didn't exactly go off as planned, with a number of fans intending to see their hero in action disappointed.
The seven-time champion drove his first laps in the iconic red car this week after his surprise move from Mercedes, which was announced before the 2024 season.
Hamilton will soon link up with new team-mate Charles Leclerc, with both drivers eager to be in the mix for the world title come the end of the year.
Fiorano fog causes a problem
Hamilton has spoken at length about his excitement having made the blockbuster move, and admitted he had realised a long-held dream following his unveiling at the team's Maranello headquarters earlier this week.
The team posted an image of the 105-time race winner wearing his new suit on Tuesday evening, before their new man revealed his helmet choice for the year ahead, opting to return to a yellow colour scheme which he sported on his first campaigns at both McLaren and Mercedes.
Hamilton was unable to participate in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi in December, but was given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time on Wednesday morning.
The Brit took their 2023 F1 car for a spin on the Fiorano track in front of a healthy gathering of fans who'd turned out in force to catch a glimpse of the legendary driver.
But they - along with many tuning in online across the world - were left disappointed, with heavy fog at the circuit making it difficult to see Hamilton in action.
A clip shared by Sky Sports highlighted the unusual conditions which were present during the early stages of Hamilton's test run, but thankfully for him, visibility on track wasn't an issue.
And to the delight of his loyal supporters, the fog did clear later in the session, allowing them to finally see their star man.
