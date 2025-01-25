Ricciardo PRANKED by F1 legend

Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton were among the Formula 1 stars apparently targeted by a fellow driver by some off-season pranks.

Valtteri Bottas has been a notoriously impish presence on the grid and on social media since his departure from Mercedes at the end of 2021.

As well as posting incredible content, including a stay-at-home triathlon recently, the former Mercedes star who has won 10 grands prix across his career has also been a huge hit with his comedy videos.

In his latest attempt, the 35-year-old teamed up with another Instagram star in Lachy McIntyre who acted as workhorse body double as Bottas ordered him to do a variety of tasks.

One included making a prank phonecall to another former F1 star in Daniel Ricciardo while delivering what can be described as either a terrible joke, or an epic Dad joke (of course it's the latter option here, always...)

Valtteri Bottas stands with Lewis Hamilton during their time in F1

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed harmless fun 'prank calling' Daniel Ricciardo

Bottas 'prank calls' Ricciardo and Hamilton

In a joke call to Ricciardo (and we would be amazed if this was a real phonecall) a puzzled McIntyre is instructed by Bottas to say: "Hello Daniel Ricciardo, is your fridge running? Well you better go catch it, this has been another whimsical prank brought to you by the F1 GOAT Valtteri Bottas."

Even though McIntyre appears to voice his protests over the comedic efforts, Bottas then urges him to call former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

Bottas's former team-mate Lewis Hamilton is also targeted in the vid, as Bottas hopes his 'body double' in McIntyre can sway him a knighthood from King Charles following Hamilton's knighthood under the British honours system.

Sir Valtteri Bottas even gets McIntyre to do his workouts for him but you can be sure when it comes to the serious stuff behind the wheel, Bottas will soon be keen to ensure he does the hard yards.

The former Williams driver is back at Mercedes for 2025 as their reserve driver behind George Russell, who replaced him at the team in 2022, as well as rookie driver Kimi Antonelli. Given the Finn's incredible dedication to fitness - you can expect Bottas will be ready at the wheel should he need to step in this term.

