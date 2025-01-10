Verstappen declares new Red Bull car 'UNBELIEVABLE'

Max Verstappen has declared his excitement about the release of an upcoming Red Bull Formula 1 car, hailing it as 'unbelievable'.

The Dutchman once again proved that he was the king of the current F1 crop in 2024, storming to the 2024 drivers' championship despite not necessarily always having the quickest car.

Due to that fact, however, Verstappen's 2024 title was not without its difficult stages.

The Dutchman went months without a race victory at one stage, for example, and Red Bull also lost their grip on the constructors' title, finishing behind eventual champions McLaren and Ferrari in the standings.

Max Verstappen is a four-time F1 champion

Max Verstappen sealed the 2024 drivers' championship in Las Vegas

Verstappen hails unbelievable Red Bull

Of course, Red Bull will need a quick car if they are to do that, and fans of the team will be eagerly anticipating the release of their new car ahead of the 2025 season.

However, another Red Bull F1 car is also set to be unveiled this year, with various LEGO versions of the RB20 set to be released on March 1.

And, it seems as though Verstappen is impressed by the new product, having got up close and personal with it in a recent social clip.

“Oh, unbelievable, look at this!," the F1 champion states in the video with a big smile on his face.

"Even the pistons and everything - it’s nice!”

The version that Verstappen is talking about is the Lego Technic Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car.

The piece is designed for those 18 plus and contains an astonishing 1639 parts.

