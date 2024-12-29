close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mexican F1 star tipped for shock IndyCar move

Mexican F1 star tipped for shock IndyCar move

Mexican F1 star tipped for shock IndyCar move

Mexican F1 star tipped for shock IndyCar move

Sergio Perez has been tipped for a shock move outside of Formula 1, after he was removed from his Red Bull seat this month.

The Mexican star's hold on his place in the team looked tenuous all year, as he could only drag his car to a distant eighth place, while team-mate Max Verstappen won the drivers' title.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Frequent Q1 exits and pointless finishes from Perez contributed to Red Bull’s third place finish in the constructors’, with speculation mounting that he was to be replaced towards the end of the season.

Eventually, Perez confirmed he would be leaving the team in 2025, with Red Bull replacing him with their junior driver Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez received hefty criticism in 2024
Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Will Perez return to F1?

The announcement that Isack Hadjar will be joining VCARB confirmed the grid for 2025, and that Perez had failed to obtain a seat elsewhere.

However, the 34-year-old has been tipped to make a racing return outside of F1, in a career lifeline for Perez.

Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley discussed a potential move to American racing series IndyCar, due to the popularity of Perez.

IndyCar has welcomed various ex-F1 stars in recent years, including Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson and Alexander Rossi, with the Perez tipped to be the latest recruit to the series.

"Sergio Perez has a massive fan base and huge commercial support behind him,” he said via Casino Uden Rofus.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Could we see Sergio Perez in IndyCar?

“He can compete in another form of racing, IndyCar might be the obvious choice right now but it will come down to his personal decision.

“Sometimes, drivers come towards to the end of their long F1 careers and when they come to the end of their time in the sport, they might want to prioritise time with family.

“Perez has multiple options ahead of him though, I don't doubt it."

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Sergio Perez IndyCar
Perez makes BIZARRE announcement after Red Bull firing
F1 Social

Perez makes BIZARRE announcement after Red Bull firing

  • December 21, 2024 05:00
Perez verdict announced over Red Bull move
Sergio Perez News

Perez verdict announced over Red Bull move

  • December 15, 2024 02:00

Latest News

F1 Social

McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief fires BRUTAL dig at McLaren

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen opens up on preparing for baby 'challenge'

  • Today 04:00
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen hits out at 'IDIOTS' over Norris relationship

  • Today 02:00
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen admits thoughts of quitting Red Bull

  • Today 00:00
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes F1 star in UNUSUAL confession about disqualification

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x