Verstappen rival named as possible Red Bull REPLACEMENT

A major Formula 1 rival of Max Verstappen's could replace him if he decides to dip out of his Red Bull contract early, a Sky commentator has claimed.

Red Bull came out of the 2024 season with mixed feelings, having secured the drivers' championship for Verstappen but lost their constructors' crown.

Their downfall was made clear by their third-place finish in the constructors' standings, however, with the team acting swiftly to replace Sergio Perez for 2025 after the conclusion of the season.

Liam Lawson is now set to partner four-time champion Verstappen next season, although, according to one claim, he may not be there for long.

Max Verstappen became a four time world champion in 2024

Liam Lawson has replaced Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Lawson's move to Red Bull condemns Yuki Tsunoda to yet another year at Visa Cash App RB — Red Bull's junior team — although Sky Sports Germany commentator Sascha Roos believes the Japanese driver will soon be on the move.

"I can see Yuki Tsunoda ending up at Aston Martin sooner or later,” Roos wrote on Sky Germany.

“Tsunoda is supported by Honda and they will be Aston Martin’s engine supplier from 2026."

Offering further insight into Red Bull's transfer plans, Roos tipped the team to sign one of the sport's up-and-coming stars to cover off the chance that Verstappen could leave at any moment.

"I believe that Red Bull would also like to sign Oscar Piastri," Roos added.

Could we see Oscar Piastri in Red Bull colours in the future?

"There are of course good connections to his manager, the former Red Bull driver Mark Webber. And with Verstappen, you always have to expect him to say, 'Bye, thanks, that’s it’.

“The current state of Red Bull is not great. If they hadn’t scored the maximum points in the first five or six races, Verstappen wouldn’t have become World Champion.”

This is not the first time that Piastri has been linked with Red Bull after Helmut Marko claimed earlier this season that Mark Webber was seeking talks about the driver he manages and a move to the team.

Piastri later claimed that he had no knowledge of this, however.

The 23-year-old is currently contracted to constructors' champions McLaren until the end of the 2026 season.

