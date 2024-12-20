Controversial F1 chief issues statement over team sale

A controversial Formula 1 team chief has delivered a defiant statement regarding rumours of their team sale.

Alpine were shrouded in controversy when they decided to scrap their power unit production in November, as they prepare to enter a partnership with Mercedes in 2026.

The decision to axe their engine programme led to resistance from Alpine and Renault staff, who protested the closure at the Italian Grand Prix where some team members went on strike.

Alpine also saw a plethora of changes throughout 2024, with a change of team principal through the appointment of Oliver Oakes, and controversial F1 legend Flavio Briatore returning to the sport as their executive advisor.

Flavio Briatore is working with Alpine as their executive advisor

Will Alpine remain in F1?

Rumours of a sale of the currently-named Alpine team have been circling recently, with the scrapping of their power unit programme adding more fuel to the fire.

Alpine previously raced under the Renault name, and achieved two constructors' world championships with Briatore as team principal, in 2005 and 2006.

Now, Briatore has addressed speculation of a team sale, issuing a defiant statement on Alpine's interest in the sport.

"I don't understand these speculations," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "Ever since I've been at Renault, the same questions have been asked.

"When we won the world championship in 2005 and 2006, I was asked whether Renault wanted to stay in Formula 1.

"The truth is: I've always gotten what I needed from Renault for the job. They appreciate that I'm careful with their money. I believe in efficiency. That's why I'm saving money everywhere now in areas that don't make my car faster.

"I don't think about what I'll be doing in five, ten or 20 years. I decide what's important now."

