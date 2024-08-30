F1 staff set for STRIKE in Italian Grand Prix protest

Staff at a Formula 1 team are planning to strike during this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The shock news came less than 24 hours before the action got underway in Monza ahead of Friday's first practice session.

Max Verstappen will be aiming to make it three wins in succession at the iconic circuit, as he looks to extend his lead over Dutch GP winner Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.

While the on-track action is sure to catch much of the attention of F1 fans, one team have now found themselves thrust into the spotlight.

Formula 1 returns to Monza this weekend for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Renault CEO Luca de Meo recently announced the company will soon stop developing F1 engines

Alpine employees in show of solidarity

Employees at Alpine will stage a strike on Friday morning amid anger over Renault's plans to stop making Formula 1 engines.

In recent years, Renault - who supply the engines for Alpine - have lacked power in comparison to their rivals, resulting in the French company's chief executive Luca de Meo deciding to go in another direction.

The French carmaker wants to turn its F1 team into an engine customer, with reports suggesting a supply deal with Mercedes is likely.

Pierre Gasly is focused on delivering a positive result on the track this weekend

Approximately 350 staff currently employed at Renault's factory in Viry-Chatillon now face an uncertain future, and are using this weekend's grand prix to make their voices heard.

As reported by The Mirror, the Social and Economic Council - which represents the staff concerned - have confirmed that the majority of those based in France will be involved in the upcoming strike action,

Alpine staff at Monza are also set to show their support by wearing white T-shirts displaying a message of solidarity, as well as a black armband.

The council insists that the planned action will have a bearing on track operations from taking place, meaning Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will be able to run their practice programmes as normal.

